Presidential Jet That Is About To Be Sold Has A J-music System- an Electro-optics Elop’s Multi Spectral Infrared Countermeasure (MUSIC)

PRESIDENTIAL JET IS HI-TECH

By Isaac Mwanza

When the Minister of Defence told Parliament Gulf stream was installed with J-Music at $50 million, he didn’t want the Speaker and many of you to know what the J-Music system is. He wanted the Speaker to guess. The Speaker could have mistakenly thought it was for President Lungu to play music 😂 😂 but hell no, correct your understanding colleagues.

J-Music, an Electro-optics Elop’s Multi Spectral Infrared Countermeasure (MUSIC) systems is high-performance, fiber-laser based DIRCM solutions for protecting aircraft against heat seeking ground to air missiles (MANPADS).

These systems integrate advanced fiber laser technology together with a high rate thermal camera and a small, highly dynamic mirror turret to provide effective, reliable and affordable protection to all types of aircraft and under all operational conditions.

J-MUSIC is a DIRCM system intended for distributed installation on medium to large size jet platforms. It can be integrated with various missile warning systems (MWS).

