*PRESIDENTIAL RESHUFFLES DELIGHTS NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE UPND YOUTH LEADERSHIP*



Friday, February 21st, 2025.



By CIC



North-western province UPND Youth Chairman and the entire leadership has welcomed the dismissals, reshuffles and the appointments which the president has made today.





Mr kanema said that more reshuffles are expected if this government is to be effective in service delivery.



“All those who are not following the vision of the president must exit. The president has done alot but those who should help him to explain to the masses have decided to keep quiet in their offices. I want to categorically thank the president for that move and we expect more of such reshuffles in the remaining provinces and at cabinet level,” said the provincial leader.





“We as North Western Youth leadership will remain loyal and solid to support our president’s vision and his leadership,” he promised.



President Hakainde Hichilema has announced significant changes at both ministerial and permanent secretary levels, with immediate effect.





The reshuffling, which aims to enhance efficiency and governance, comes as part of the President’s continued efforts to align his team with the strategic priorities of the nation.



Issued by:

Gladson MBASELA,

UPND Provincial Youth IPS, NWP.