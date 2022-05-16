The photo below has been trending this week. It’s a photo of the president with a drunkard PF hardened cadre. This photo borders on security and good leadership. It’s a very thin line that we feel optimistic that commenting on this photo will not stray much to the security side.

The man with the president is on record insulting the president. In the video circulating on Social media, the man appears to be under the influence of some substances. Even in this photo, the man’s facial expression leaves much to be written about. He appears not to be himself. HH has an obligation to welcome every Zambian. He has an obligation to meet everyone who seeks audience with him. But the special security team have an obligation to scan the crowd and restrain questionable appearing people from getting closer to the president. Obviously, this man does not tick all the boxes for him to get closer to the president. He looked to be under the influence of some substances. The security team should have stopped him. But it appears that they failed and it was left to HH to calm the man.

There is nothing wrong for the man to be wearing the PF t-shirt. But his facial expression places him in a category of people who should not be allowed near the president.

Generally, the presidential security team comes from the top brains in the country. They have the ability to scan the crowd and remembers faces that should not be allowed near the president. They are not just ordinary police officers, but top guys with sharp minds. They should have known in advance that this man has previously insulted the president. They should have known of his presence at the funeral house. They should have known of his intentions of wanting to meet the president and acted. Then we would not have been writing this tonight. We are very optimistic that they will also read this message and learn something. Thank you