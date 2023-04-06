‘Presidential sweeper hits pedestrian’



A police motorbike sweeper from the presidential escort team this evening hit a yet to be identified woman that had just disembarked from a bus in Chalala’s Tokyo Way.



The police officer who was coming from New Kasama direction, where President Hakainde Hichilema’s private Community House is situated, hit into the woman who was disembarking from a bus near Junior Achievers Academy around 18:00 hours.



Police are yet to issue a report on the matter.

(The Mast)