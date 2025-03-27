Presidential term, 50%+1 to stay



THE UPND government is not scheming nor has intentions whatsoever elongate the presidential term from the constitutional five years to seven nor is it considering removing the 50+1 percent majority vote for a winning presidential candidate, Princes Kasune has assured.





Ms Kasune, the Minister of Justice has characterized Zambians who had been expressing fears that the UPND government was plotting to expunge from the Constitution the five-year presidential term and the 50+1 percent as nothing but doomsayers.