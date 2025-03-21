Presidents before me lied that they would open Mulungushi Textiles, Bally will fulfill – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe which has been closed since 2007 will soon be opened, charging that President’s before him failed to open the factory.





The Mulungushi Textiles happened to be Zambia’s largest textile factory whose closure back in the early 2000’s negatively affected the people of Kabwe and the country at large.





Efforts to revitalise the company by previous administrations failed on many attempts.



President Hichilema revealed that the factory has so far received equipment that will contribute to its operations.





“Mulungushi Textiles will open very soon. The equipment is coming through at Mulungushi and soon I’m coming to open Mulungushi Textiles officially. Presidents before me lied that they would open Mulungushi Textiles but Bally alafikilisha. When I say it happens,” he said.



The Head of State said this when he was addressing thousands of Kabwe residents yesterday.





He further encouraged the residents to continue offering him support even as the country goes towards elections so as to ensure that such developmental initiatives continue.



“If you want good things to continue, you must campaign for Bally, you must be campaign managers for Bally, even in the house. If your wife is supporting someone else, tell her to vote for me. For the good things that we have done and the good things we are yet to do,” said the President.





“Journalists you are also Bally’s campaign managers because no media house has been closed. You are now free and able to report freely from your offices.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 20, 2025