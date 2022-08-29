PRESIDENT’S CORNER: Ode Col Brightwell Banda

We begin the week on the back of mixed fortunes for our game. On Friday, we lost one of the greatest contributors to the development of our game in the post-independence era. Colonel Brightwell Banda who was one of the pioneers of indigenous coaches of the Zambia National Team died at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

At the time of his passing Colonel Banda (retired) was a member of the FAZ Technical Committee and provided great input to our game. The former coach who was an understudy of Ante Buselic took over the reins in 1976. Banda helped Zambia to the 1984 Central and Eastern African crown and was also part of the 1982 bronze winning Africa Cup of Nations squad. We were privileged to draw from his experiences at close range in his last days.

The football community is certainly poorer with the demise of Colonel Banda.

Taking a step off the sombre zone, we today see off the Zambia Senior Women National Team that is going to participate at the HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Women’s Championship. The Cosafa for us is always a good platform for our players to remain engaged and for the coaches to have a closer look at more players as they prepare for other assignments.

The 2022 edition is for us another step in consolidating our preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It is also our expectation that the team can fight for the trophy as we have never won the Cosafa Cup. The team is even highly motivated having been hosted by President Hakainde Hichilema at State House for their WAFCON bronze feat. The occasion is ripe for even greater glory given the good will that the new dawn administration has demonstrated.

The leadership at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has opened its doors for all sports bodies to be catered for. We have already shared with the ministry our preparatory roadmap leading up to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. We have no doubt that our ladies will once again do us proud.

Have a productive week!