PRESS FREEDOM UNDER HH: A REALITY CHECK FOR FRED M’MEMBE



By Timmy



Fred M’membe’s recent article is a perfect example of biased reporting and a desperate attempt to tarnish President Hakainde Hichilema’s reputation. M’membe’s claims that President Hichilema is selfish and wants to stop others while sparing Koswe and Watchdog media are baseless and lack factual evidence.





It’s essential to remind M’membe that President Hichilema has never closed any media house since he became president. On the other hand, M’membe’s own newspaper, Mast, has been publishing derogatory headlines about President Hichilema on a daily basis. This raises questions about M’membe’s true intentions and the kind of journalism he practices.





M’membe’s article is a clear attempt to deflect attention from his own shortcomings and the failures of his newspaper. His bitterness towards President Hichilema is evident, and it’s clear that he has an axe to grind. M’membe’s claims about watchdog media and Koswe media are also unfounded and lack credibility.





It’s worth noting that M’membe was a victim of Edgar Lungu’s dictatorship, and one would expect him to be grateful for the press freedom that President Hichilema has brought. Instead, M’membe continues to attack President Hichilema, revealing his true colors.





Fred M’membe’s article is a misinformed and biased attempt to discredit President Hichilema. We must not fall for such propaganda and instead focus on the facts. President Hichilema has been a champion of press freedom, and M’membe should be grateful for that.





