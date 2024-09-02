PRESS RELEASE ON THE DECISION BY NAPSA TO CLOSE SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK



Lusaka… September 2, 2024



The Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) has noted with concern, the decision taken by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to close the Society Business Park due to lack of structural integrity of some of the load-bearing columns at the Park.



ZIA wishes to commend NAPSA for ultimately prioritizing the safety and well-being of the tenants and the public.



The report by the independent Consultant engaged by NAPSA and the initial report by the Engineering Institution of Zambia, both concluded that the affected columns did not meet the design specifications, leading to this unfortunate and costly outcome.



In light of the above reports, ZIA would like to reiterate that the integrity of our built environment is paramount, and incidents of this nature underscore the importance of adhering to rigorous standards in architectural design, material selection, and construction practices.



ZIA therefore, like all stakeholders and indeed the Zambian people at large would like to demand that a thorough investigation be conducted by respective professional bodies to ascertain the roles the client, consultants, and contractor played that contributed to the structural failure.



The investigations should include a detailed review of the contract documents, construction methods employed, and compliance with existing building

codes and regulations.



ZIA is committed to holding accountable any parties found to

have neglected their responsibilities in the design or construction process.



In line with its mandate of ensuring that its members take the professional duty of care seriously, ZIA has written to NAPSA requesting for all project documents.



We will keep the public informed as our investigation progresses and will provide recommendations based on our findings to strengthen our regulatory framework.



ZIA is ready to work with NAPSA, through the expertise of its members to find a design solution to Society Business Park so that it can be opened for business at the earliest opportune time.



As we move forward, we urge all stakeholders in the built environment to prioritize safety

and diligence in their work.



The protection of public safety must always be our utmost

priority, and we remain dedicated to preventing such occurrences in the future.



Architects Fidelis C. Kabwiri

PRESIDENT – ZAMBIA INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS