PRESS STATEMENT: AGGRAVATED ROBBERY INCIDENT IN KAWAMBWA – ARREST OF MUMBI PHIRI

January 7, 2025

The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Mrs. Mumbi Phiri has been detained in connection with a case of aggravated robbery.

On December 18, 2024, at approximately 20:07 hours, Kawambwa Police Station received a report from Mr. Boldwin Chilambikwa, aged 28, of Katungulu Village, Chief Mushota, in Kawambwa District. Mr. Chilambikwa reported that his Infinix cellphone, valued at K3, 800.00, and cash amounting to K20,000.00, were stolen by a male suspect identified only as Peter, who was allegedly in the company of Mumbi Phiri.

The incident occurred earlier that evening, around 18:00 hours, at Chisheta Primary School in Kawambwa District.According to the complainant, he was accompanying the Minister of Green Economy and Environment Honourable Mike Mposha, and other UPND members as they checked on their party members. During this time, a group from the Tonse Alliance, allegedly led by Mrs. Mumbi Phiri, confronted them and accused them of collecting voter’s cards from members of the public in collaboration with the ECZ team.In the ensuing altercation, the suspect, Peter, used a Taser gun on the complainant, causing him to fall to the ground. While he was incapacitated, the suspect grabbed his cellphone and cash, which had reportedly been given to him by the Honourable Minister for fuel.

A docket of aggravated robbery was opened, and investigations into the matter are ongoing. We assure the public that the Zambia Police Service is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and ensuring that justice prevails.We appeal to members of the public with any additional information regarding this case to come forward and assist the police

Rae Hamoonga POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER