Press Statement By The Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Chushi Kasanda On ZANU-PF’s Documentary “The Grand Scheme”

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON THE GRAND SCHEME DOCUMENTARY
Charlatans like Fred M’membe, Emmanuel Mwamba, Chilufya Tayali and Raphael Nakachinda should not be allowed to disintegrate the cordial and good bilateral relations Zambia shares with Zimbabwe.
Their appearance and views in the recently foreign produced documentary titled “The Grand Scheme” gives credence to the glaring fact that these individuals would not mind seeing Zambia destabilised in order to achieve their selfish ambitions.
It is saddening to see them literally discredit their own country and leader for the sake of international acclaim when in actual fact they are causing permanent and irrevocable damage to the reputation of our peaceful country.
These are failed politicians who are trying to solicit foreign support with a sole aim of destabilising a constitutionally elected Government in Zambia.
They are clearly blinded by their hatred for President Hakainde Hichilema and
the UPND Government.
It is also of great concern to Government that this group has extended it’s smear Campaign to Dr Nevers Mumba who was merely doing his Work on behalf SADC.
The Zambian and Zimbabwean Governments are currently enjoying an affable relationship.
For the record, the Zambian Government was invited for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauquration and we honoured the invitation
through our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Stanley Kakubo, who was in attendance.
We implore the Zambian people to see through these double – dealing opposition leaders who have no interest of the Zambian masses at heart.
This is utterly irresponsible and unacceptable. We must question their patriotism and morality levels.
Certain things don’t deserve governments attention. Those are opposition political party leaders who happens to be in terms with Mnangagwa’s right hand men.
If the government responds in a manner it has responded. The guys on the other side will simply consider the response theirs and eventually the rife will boil on.
Just assume Imenda and Mweetwa together with the party UPND were being publicly castigated by the Mnangagwa’s government.
HH with the entire UPND would react in defence of their officers(naturally).
It’s unfortunate we don’t even have an intelligent person for the position “Chief government spokesperson”.
This is a very serious matter. Can you please make this video of the “gang of five” available.
We want to assess the contents ourselves.
Is this only what government can do, respond like a pastor in a church? Am sick to the stomach!!!
Make these people answerable. Now is not the time to play gentleman Jim. They cannot be discreditting our head of state and country.
These people don’t care about Zambia they want to put Zambia on fire these guys should be arrested no bold let them learn a lesson.