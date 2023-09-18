Press Statement By The Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Chushi Kasanda On ZANU-PF’s Documentary “The Grand Scheme”

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON THE GRAND SCHEME DOCUMENTARY

Charlatans like Fred M’membe, Emmanuel Mwamba, Chilufya Tayali and Raphael Nakachinda should not be allowed to disintegrate the cordial and good bilateral relations Zambia shares with Zimbabwe.

Their appearance and views in the recently foreign produced documentary titled “The Grand Scheme” gives credence to the glaring fact that these individuals would not mind seeing Zambia destabilised in order to achieve their selfish ambitions.

It is saddening to see them literally discredit their own country and leader for the sake of international acclaim when in actual fact they are causing permanent and irrevocable damage to the reputation of our peaceful country.

These are failed politicians who are trying to solicit foreign support with a sole aim of destabilising a constitutionally elected Government in Zambia.

They are clearly blinded by their hatred for President Hakainde Hichilema and

the UPND Government.

It is also of great concern to Government that this group has extended it’s smear Campaign to Dr Nevers Mumba who was merely doing his Work on behalf SADC.

The Zambian and Zimbabwean Governments are currently enjoying an affable relationship.

For the record, the Zambian Government was invited for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauquration and we honoured the invitation

through our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Stanley Kakubo, who was in attendance.

We implore the Zambian people to see through these double – dealing opposition leaders who have no interest of the Zambian masses at heart.

This is utterly irresponsible and unacceptable. We must question their patriotism and morality levels.