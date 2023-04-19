PRESS STATEMENT ON THE WELFARE OF ZAMBIANS IN THE REPUBLIC OF SUDAN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would like to provide an update to the public regarding the welfare of Zambian citizens in the Republic of Sudan following the recent conflict that broke out on 15th April 2023.

The violence arose from escalating tensions between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in relation to the roadmap to civilian rule, resulting in clashes across the central area of Khartoum and the northern part of Sudan. On 15th April 2023, the RSF declared control over the Presidential Palace, Khartoum International Airport, and the airports in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the western part of Sudan.

The Ministry wishes to inform the Nation that there are 30 known Zambian nationals residing in Sudan, consisting of eight Peacekeepers from the Zambia Army and Zambia Police Service, six university students, and 16 employees of various International Organisations, including the United Nations. The Zambians are domiciled across several cities in Sudan, namely Khartoum, Abyei, Gadaref, Kosti, and Darfur.

The Ministry further confirms that four Zambians have since left Sudan for a safer destination with the help of their respective employers, while the eight officers from the security wings are in a safe area. The remaining eighteen are in the areas affected by the conflict, and the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, which oversees Sudan, has been in constant touch with them.

The Embassy confirms that the Zambians are in high spirits and will continue to check on all Zambian nationals in that country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation remains actively seized of this matter and pledges to keep the public updated on any further developments.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA