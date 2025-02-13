PRESSURE PA PRESSURE: Jailed Lusambo sued by PF MP!

Nonstop cases turn Lusambo into court furniture, lsoka lawmaker sues him over botched house deal



PERSISTENT legal problems are turning former Lusaka Province minister into court furniture as once more cases come his way.



Despite being a convict and facing other criminal charges, the Bulldozer has been sued in the Lusaka High Court by Isoka PF member of parliament Majory Nakaponda, demanding an order for the recovery of K375,000 which she paid for a house in Silverest area, Chongwe.



Nakaponda said the purchase price of the said house was K600,000 as agreed upon by both parties.



She submitted that in pursuance of the said contract, she made payments to the defendant amounting to K375 ,000.



In a statement of claim, Nakaponda wants damages for breach of contract and interest on the claimed money.



She said she has suffered financial loss and emotional distress due to the dishonest conduct of Lusambo



“On or about June 2024, the contacted the defendant that she was ready to clear the balance of the purchase price so that she could obtain vacant possession of the property. The defendant responded that he would collect the money within a week or so,” read the document.



Nakaponda said she was surprised when Lusambo suddenly stopped picking her calls and avoided all manner of communication.



As a consequence, the law maker on October 14, 2024 issued a demand letter seeking a refund of the sums paid to Lusambo.



However, Lusambo failed and neglected to pay back the money despite several reminders.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 13, 2025