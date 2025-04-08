Pretoria court approves sale of Bushiri’s R50 million jet



On April 3, 2025, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the green light to sell a luxury jet worth R50 million, owned by fugitive prophet Shepherd Bushiri.





The Bombardier Challenger 604, impounded by the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, has been held at Lanseria Airport since Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled South Africa in 2020. The couple had been out on bail while facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and violations of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act.





The court’s decision allows the NPA to appoint the National Aircraft Corporation to oversee the sale, with proceeds aimed at supporting ongoing asset recovery efforts linked to Bushiri’s alleged financial crimes.



According to the NPA, the aircraft registered under Shepherd Bushiri Investments was acquired using illicit funds, a central claim in their investigation.





This ruling marks a significant move in South Africa’s legal campaign against Bushiri, who remains in Malawi amid ongoing extradition efforts.