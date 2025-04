PREVIOUS GOVERNMENTS RELIED HEAVILY ON EXTERNAL SUPPORT FOR ANNUAL BUDGETS— PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS OBSERVED THAT PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATIONS RELIED HEAVILY ON EXTERNAL SUPPORT FOR ANNUAL BUDGETS ALLOCATED TO HEALTH AND EDUCATION, BUT STATED THAT UNDER THE DAWN ADMINISTRATION, THIS APPROACH WILL CHANGE.

SPEAKING AT THE THIRD LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES (LDC) FUTURE FORUM IN LUSAKA YESTERDAY, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA EMPHASIZED THAT ZAMBIA WILL NO LONGER OPERATE UNDER THE ASSUMPTION OF PERPETUAL EXTERNAL CAPITAL SUPPORT, WHICH HE BELIEVES HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THE NATION’S PROLONGED STATUS AS A LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRY.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HIGHLIGHTED THE IMPORTANCE OF LEVERAGING TECHNOLOGY TO MITIGATE THE ADVERSE EFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE, SUCH AS FLOODS AND DROUGHTS.

HE STATED THAT ACCURATE FORECASTING WOULD ENABLE PROACTIVE PLANNING, STRONGER MITIGATION MEASURES, AND IMPROVED RESILIENCE.

THE PRESIDENT, THEREFORE PROJECTED THAT ZAMBIA WOULD BE FOOD SECURE WITHIN THREE YEARS, EVEN IF FUTURE DROUGHTS OCCURRED, AND ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING THE HIGHEST RECORDED BUMPER HARVEST.

HE FURTHER INDICATED THAT GOVERNMENT HAS NOT LIFTED THE EMERGENCY DISASTER STATUS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TOWARD RESILIENCE-BUILDING EFFORTS.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ALSO UNDERSCORED GOVERNMENT’S INVESTMENTS IN A DIVERSIFIED ENERGY MIX TO ADDRESS ZAMBIA’S RELIANCE ON HYDROELECTRIC POWER AND ENSURE CONTINUITY IN INDUSTRIES AND THE MINING SECTOR.