PRICE OF A LOAF OF BREAD IN SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES

PRICE OF A LOAF OF BREAD IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES



By Koswe Business Reporter



(The price of a loaf of bread is often used as a measure of the cost of living and inflation.)



Average loaf of bread prices in various African countries:



South Africa 🇿🇦 – R14.00 (0.77 USD)

Namibia 🇳🇦 – N$14.00 (0.77 USD)



Botswana 🇧🇼 – P9.07 (0.68 USD)

Zambia 🇿🇲 – ZK16 (0.80 USD)

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 – US$1.00



Angola 🇦🇴 – Kz 709.10 (1.40 USD)

Mozambique 🇲🇿 – 71 MZN (1.11 USD)

Malawi 🇲🇼 – MK1500 (1.50 USD)



Eswatini 🇸🇿 – E16.73 (0.92 USD)

Lesotho 🇱🇸 – M13.00 (0.72 USD)