PRICES OF SELECTED LAGERS TO INCREASE

The Bars and Night Clubs Owners Association of Zambia (BANCOAZ) has disclosed that prices of some selected lagers are scheduled to increase following the increased price by Zambian Breweries (ZB).

Association Secretary General Ernest Gondwe said he had received confirmation from ZB that the company had increased prices for selected lagers.

He said the decision to increase the prices in bars and nightclubs was a way to mitigate the effects of the new pricing because bars and night clubs could end up making losses if they maintained the same prices that the beers are currently being sold at.

Mr Gondwe said the association received a notice from Zambia Breweries that certain types of beer would have prices adjusted upwards and would therefore need to sit down as an association and come up with the new pricing for the beers whose prices ZB has increased.

“Some of the beers that have been put on the list of the beers whose prices have been increased are Castle, Mosi and Budweiser, so looking at this development where the price for castle has increased from K255 to K270 it is necessary that we also increase prices and so we will issue a directive to our members on new prices,” said Mr Gondwe

And Mr Gondwe said the association hopes to see better distribution of alcohol because the recent past has had challenges in terms of satisfying the market.

He said issues of shortage of alcohol needed to be a thing of the past because it had effects on business for the members of the association. Mr Gondwe said the association is generally hopeful that 2023 will be a good year for the bars and night clubs owners who are ever ready to contribute to the country’s economic development in any way they can.

CREDIT:DNZ