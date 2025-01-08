PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND Priest ordered to retract his King Herald Homily aired on Radio Icengelo January 8, 2025 1 96 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote: Priest ordered to retract his King Herald Homily aired on Radio Icengelo on 28th December 2024. Fr. Chalwe Chonde was ordered to retract or explain his Homily on the insecure and murderous King Herald.
Where you see Mwamba just know it is in connection with politics and he is happy about the words in the preaching whose explanation sounded like a departure from the Bible reading.
One would not need holy spirit to guess what was on the mind of the preacher and minds of the congregants.
Just like my first cut understanding sounds rather political.
Why do Catholic Fathers steer still Water?
Why was Mwamba interested?