“Prigozhin dead or leading Wagner coup within six months in Russia”, investigative journalist Grozev predicts

Yevgeny Prigozhin will either be dead or leading another coup against Moscow within six months, according to an investigative journalist.

Christo Grozev, lead Russia investigator with Bellingcat, suggests that Vladimir Putin will keep to history and “deal” with Prigozhin, who he branded a traitor in the wake of his short-lived coup.

“Everyone knows what they (Russians connected to the Putin regime) do with ‘traitors’ and Putin hasn’t done that. He wants to see him dead. He can’t do that yet,” Grozev told the Financial Times.

Mr Grozev had previously said back in January of this year that Prigozhin would betray Vladimir Putin within six months – a prediction that would turn to reality in late June, when Prigozhin led a “march to freedom” towards Moscow.

“In six months Prigozhin will either be dead or there will be a second coup… you can hold me to it,” Grozev said.