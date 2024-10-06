PRIMARY SCHOOL HEADTEACHER DIES AFTER ALLEGED POISONING IN CHINSALI



A 47-year-old primary school headteacher in Chinsali, Muchinga Province, has passed away after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.



Muchinga Province Commissioner Dennis Moola confirmed the incident to Chete FM News.



According to reports, the headteacher died between 12:00 am and 2:30 am on October 5, 2024.



The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.



The body has been taken to Chinsali District Hospital mortuary for further examination.



Chete FM