PRIMARY SCHOOL HEADTEACHER DIES AFTER ALLEGED POISONING IN CHINSALI

A 47-year-old primary school headteacher in Chinsali, Muchinga Province, has passed away after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

Muchinga Province Commissioner Dennis Moola confirmed the incident to Chete FM News.

According to reports, the headteacher died between 12:00 am and 2:30 am on October 5, 2024.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

The body has been taken to Chinsali District Hospital mortuary for further examination.

