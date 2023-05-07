PRIME TV JOURNALISTS FIRED OVER SUGILITE STORIES

Two Journalists at Prime TV Jubilee Malambo and Makokwa Kozy have been fired, weeks after exposing and reporting about Sugilite, a mineral that UPND officials were harvesting illegally.

Sources close to the development says Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga was put under pressure by Gilbert Liswaniso and team to have Jubilee Malambo and the station manager Makokwa Kozy fired after which the PS called Prime Tv owner Gerald Shawa to have the reporter fired.

“I can confirm that Jubilee Malambo has been fired for no apparent reason, even the station manager named Makokwa Kozy was fired for allowing the stories and resisting to sign a charge sheet directed at Malambo.

We are reliably informed that Gerald Shawa was threatened with no adverts from government should he refuse to fire the two Journalists.

We challenge President Hakainde Hichilema to state whether he has assured journalists press freedom or not.- GrindStone Television Zambia