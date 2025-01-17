Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed Mark Zuckerberg following Meta’s latest move to scrap fact-checking on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex blasted the company’s latest policy changes and condemned the social media mogul for scrapping the long-standing fact-checking program the platforms have used in previous years.

“It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between — the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech,” the couple said in a statement published on their Archewell website. “This should deeply concern us all.”

“Contrary to the company’s talking points, allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it,” the pair went on, calling it a “harmful setback.”

“In an already confusing and, in many instances, intentionally disruptive information environment, Meta has shown their words and commitments have very little meaning or integrity.”

Harry and Meghan said Zuckerberg’s latest move could have substantial global implications, particularly for those “still recovering from or actively suffering from” the negative effects of social media.

Meta’s fact-checking program was initially introduced to combat the spread of misinformation on its platforms.

Zuckerberg justified the decision to scrap it as part of a broader strategy to embrace “free expression,” describing the 2024 election as a “cultural tipping point” that necessitated the change.

“It’s time to get back to our roots around free expression,” he said in his announcement.

However, the Sussexes claim that the CEO’s decision goes “directly against [Meta’s] stated mission to ‘build human connection’ and instead prioritize those using the platforms to spread hate, lies and division at the expense of everyone else.”

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, said they were “alarmed by plans to abandon commitments to diversity and equity,” adding that it will “foster an environment where abuse and hate speech silence and threaten the voices of whole communities who make up a healthy democracy.”

“We urge Meta to reconsider and reinstate policies to protect all users,” they added.

“We also call on leaders across industries to uphold their commitments to integrity and public safety in online spaces, and we applaud leaders who refuse to kowtow to bullying.”

The decision to end the platform’s fact-checking program and scale back hate speech restrictions has since raised questions about brand safety on the $1.5 trillion tech giant’s platforms, which generate the majority of their $135 billion annual revenue from advertising.

Zuckerberg, 40, has since faced criticism over the move, as a top Meta official said he is “buckling to political pressure” ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office.