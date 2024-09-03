Exiled UK royal, Prince Harry has enlisted the help of several former royal aides to “rehabilitate” his reputation and help plot his return to the Royal family, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with Hollywood and reportedly wants the UK to help him out.

According to palace insiders, Harry, who plans to celebrate his 40th birthday next week has reached out to some ‘familiar faces’ in the UK.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told the Daily Mail said to the media agency.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working’. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

At least one of the royal aides that Harry allegedly approached is described as an “old school” adviser known for discretion to help with the plan, unofficially dubbed “Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.”

Harry has also reportedly reached out to former private secretary Edward Lane Fox.

“If anyone can do it, Edward can. Last time I saw him I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, ‘Ed, please bring our boy home’. It’s the right time now,” a source told the outlet.

However, when approached for comment by the outlet, Lane Fox said “it’s not something I’ve got a view on I’m afraid.”

The report adds that Harry could also be taking on “very low-key royal duties” in the near future believing that “if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again.”

Harry noticeably kept his distance from his estranged brother Prince William as the pair attended their uncle’s funeral separately in the UK last week.

After reports suggesting Harry was set to skip the event over safety concerns, the duke ultimately flew to the UK for the memorial service.

The funeral marked the first time the feuding brothers were under the same roof since King Charles’ coronation in May 2023.