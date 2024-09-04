Prince Harry reportedly has ‘no interest’ in leaving the United States and returning to royal duties in Britain.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have sought advice from trusted former aides on how to mastermind a return to the UK nearly five years after he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior royals and decamped to Montecito.

However, sources close to Harry told the Daily Telegraph that he is settled in California with Meghan, 43, and their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

They also claim that Harry has an ‘amazing’ new set of friends in the United States and several projects on the horizon.

He is currently preparing for a trip to New York where he will take part in engagements connected to his various charities, including the Halo Trust and the Diana Award.

The Mail on Sunday revealed last week the Duke had turned away from his ‘Hollywood publicists’ and resorted to texting former confidantes ‘from his old life’ on how to mastermind a return from exile in the US.

It marks the first stage in a potential strategy to ‘rehabilitate’ Harry and repair his relationship with his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

However, sources told Daily Telegraph that Harry and Meghan, who have spent the past four years living in self-imposed exile in California with their two children, are not seeking a permanent return.

The newspaper also revealed that the couple have parted company with yet another American PR adviser. Christine Weil Schirmer joined the Sussexes in 2020 as head of communications but left quietly late last year.

She is the tenth staff member to have left the couple in three years and last month took up a job with PR giant Brunswick advising clients on reputation management.

Last month, the Sussexes’ chief of staff Josh Kettler suddenly quit his job after three months.

‘Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,’ said a source.

‘He is clearly reaching out thinking, “I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working”. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.’