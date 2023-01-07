Prince Harry says Googling and watching Meghan’s TV sex scenes was a ‘mistake’

Prince Harry has admitted to Googling and watching Meghan Markle’s TV sex scenes, something he has described as a ‘mistake’.

The Duke of Sussex has his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ releasing on the 10 January, which is expected to tell never before heard stories surrounding Harry and the British Royal Family.

But in the book, Harry, of course, talks about his wife Meghan Markle, and the details on how their relationship developed.

In ‘Spare’, Harry admitted he made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online” when he first started dating her.

For those unaware, Markle starred in the hit US TV show Suits between 2011 and 2018 where she played lawyer Rachel Zane.

The sex scenes that Harry is referring to in his new book is Markle’s love interest with Patrick J. Adams’ character Mike Ross.

But Harry suggests in his new book that he is certainly regretting watching the sex scenes, saying that he needs ‘electric-shock therapy’ to get it out of his head.

Writing in ‘Spare’, Harry said: “I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room.

“I didn’t need to see such things live.”

Now, Harry and Meghan have been married for nearly four years after tying the knot back in May 2018.

Since then, saying it has been eventful for the couple is an understatement.

They have welcomed some Archie, 3 and daughter Lilibet, 1 – and have also left the Royal Family after stepping down as senior members to start a new life in the US.

They also had the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and a Netflix series, too.

Elsewhere in ‘Spare’, Harry opened up about his past drug use, admitting for the first time he had been taking cocaine as a teenager.

He said: “Of course I had been taking cocaine at the time.

“At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then, I had consumed some more.

“It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it made me feel different, and that was the main objective. To feel. To be different.”