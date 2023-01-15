Prince Harry’s Memoir Sells 1.4m Copies On First Day

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare”, on its first day of release sold over 1.4 million copies. The memoir was released on Tuesday.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Publishing house, Penguin Random House, announced that “First-day sales for the Harry tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for nonfiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose Becoming needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.”

“Spare is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words,” Gina Centrello, president and publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

“Looking at these extraordinary first-day sales, readers clearly agree, Spare is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.”

Spare is the Duke of Sussexs’ personal account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor and wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The sales figures for Spare include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

