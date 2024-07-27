Prince William has cut stepmother Queen Camilla’s sister from royal payroll

Prince William has cut Queen Camilla’s sister from the Duchy of Cornwall payroll, ending a 20-year association with the 75-year-old.

Annabel Elliot was employed as chief estates designer by King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales, after his marriage to Queen Camilla in 2005.

The interior designer was paid through the Duchy of Cornwall, which Charles controlled until his accession upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. Annabel, 75, was reportedly paid several hundred thousand dollars over the years for her work.

However, Prince William has become the Duke of Cornwall and the Duchy of Cornwall Estate is now his.

In the Duchy of Cornwall’s latest Integrated Annual Report, it was revealed that the Queen’s sister was not brought back for her design services in the 2023-2024 year.

It is not clear why Prince William chose not to retain her.

Annabel previously decorated and updated properties across the Duchy of Cornwall’s luxury rental cottages in Cornwall, Wales and the Isles of Scilly, and she was compensated for commission as well as reimbursement for furniture, furnishings and retail stock, The Telegraph said.

Queen Camilla’s sister apparently didn’t have any competition for the royal job, as the duchy previously said that its design contracts were not open to bid on.

Queen Camilla and Annabel share a tight bond, and the sisters continued a summer tradition by attending Wimbledon together on July 10, 2014.

Annabel memorably served as a coronation attendant when Camilla was crowned at Westminster Abbey in May 2023, where the Queen also brought in members of the next generation from her side of the family.