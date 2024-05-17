Prince William is reportedly “furious with Harry over his Royal tour with Meghan” and is determined to put a stop to it, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently visited Nigeria, where they promoted the Invictus Games.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn has now claimed that the trip left Harry’s father King Charles and his brother Prince William “absolutely furious”.

Speaking to The Mirror, Quinn stated: “William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.”

Quinn went on to say that the way Nigerians received Meghan and Harry, treating them as if on an official tour, has upset the Royal family.

The couple were welcomed with dances, receptions, and visits to schools and charities. Royal fathers also met with them and gave Meghan several gift and Nigerian titles.

Quinn said that there had been concerns within the Royal Family that Meghan and Harry “would try to pull a fast one”, and their Nigeria trip “has confirmed their worst fears”.

He elaborated: “It’s as if Harry and Meghan have gone rogue their Nigeria trip is a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals.”

“William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, ‘How are we going to control this nightmare situation?’. Everything you might expect from an official Royal visit was there the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit.

“For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘We don’t need your permission to be working royals we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like’.”