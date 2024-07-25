Prince William’s income for the year 2024 has been revealed, showing how good the year has been for him.

William, the Prince of Wales, inherited the Duke of Cornwall title from his father, King Charles III when he ascended the throne in Sept. 2022. The title came with the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

A look at his finances shows that William, 42, received an eye-popping salary of $30 million from his Duchy of Cornwall estate during the 2023-2024 financial year.

The Duchy of Cornwall published its Integrated Annual Report on Wednesday, July 24, revealing a whopping $30.4 million surplus for the 2023-2024 financial year.

As the heir to the throne, William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children benefit from the tax-exempt Duchy of Cornwall — a private estate that funds his public, charitable and private activities.

The estate is valued at more than $1 billion and was established in 1337 by King Edward III to provide funds for the heir to the throne for generations to come.

It covers roughly 205 square miles of land across the UK, which includes over 20 counties, and is comprised of “arable and livestock farms, residential and commercial properties, as well as forests, rivers, quarries, and coastline,” the 2023 report notes.

The report also shows that William — who has been a keen soccer fan for years — was given the title of Patron of the Football Association (FA), previously held by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Elsewhere in the report, William has been given authority over the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association and was named president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.

The Victoria Cross and George Cross Association gives the highest military honour to civilians and military personnel.

However, to accept the honour, William was forced to give up his title of president of Fields in Trust — an organization that protects parks and green spaces across the UK.