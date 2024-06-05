PRINCESS KASUNE IS THE NEW JUSTICE MINISTER AS HAIMBE MOVES TO MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS 

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MAKES CHANGES AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Honourable Mulambo Haimbe SC., MP as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation and Honourable Princess Kasune MP as Minister of Justice.

President Hichilema has transferred Honourable Collins NZOVU, MP to the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation and Honourable Mike Elton Mposha MP to the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

The President congratulates the Ministers and wishes them God’s blessings in their new roles.

Issued by:

Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

STATE HOUSE