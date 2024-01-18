Princess of Wales to rest for several months following stomach surgery

The Princess of Wales had an operation on her stomach and is now in the hospital getting better, according to Kensington Palace.

She went to The London Clinic yesterday and will stay there for about two weeks to get better after having a successful surgery on her stomach.

She will rest at home in Windsor for a few more weeks and be checked on regularly.

According to doctors, the Princess probably won’t be able to go back to her usual work until after Easter.

The Palace didn’t say what she was treated for but said it wasn’t cancer.

King Charles will have an operation for a big prostate next week, said Buckingham Palace.

Kensington Palace said that Princess Kate was taken to the hospital for a planned surgery on her stomach.

The Princess of Wales is glad that people will be interested in this statement. She wants people to understand that she wants her kids to have a normal life, and she wants her health information to stay private.

Kensington Palace will only give updates on Her Royal Highness when there is important new information to share.

The Princess of Wales is sorry that she has to cancel her upcoming events and hopes everyone understands. She is excited to bring back as many people as she can, as soon as she can.

Prince William will also not do his official job when his wife is in the hospital and when she comes back home.

He will stay with her and take care of their three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and will cancel some plans.

This means the couple will not be able to attend important events like the Bafta awards and the Royal Family’s annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate had surgery at a well-known hospital in London that has been used by important people like Prince Philip and Princess Margaret in the past. She is now getting better there.

A few doctors from Harley Street wanted to start a new nursing home with the best medical care available at that time.

The website says it was started with the idea of offering great service all in one spot.

The hospital does operations and tests to check for problems, treats sicknesses and injuries, and provides blood and blood products.

It has seven big rooms for surgery, three extra rooms for surgery, and six special areas for different kinds of surgery like urology, gynaecology, thoracic surgery, orthopaedics, and spinal procedures.

Since 1935, the hospital has been a charity and has helped train new doctors and nurses. It has also paid for Europe’s biggest stem cell collection unit.

Several buildings at the site have been opened by royal family members since the 1980s.

Prince Charles opened the physiotherapy department in 1989, Princess Margaret opened the MRI unit in 1991, and the Queen revealed a new cancer unit in 2010.

In June 2021, a report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the hospital is doing a good job.

The hospital sees around 23,000 people staying overnight and another 110,000 people for appointments, according to the health organization.

Other well-known people who went to the hospital were former US president John F Kennedy and actress Elizabeth Taylor. Elizabeth Taylor went to the hospital after she fell from a movie set.

Kate and William won’t be traveling to other countries in the next few months. The royal officials will let us know how Kate is doing when the time is right.

Two trips abroad that were supposed to happen soon have been delayed.

The rest of the Middleton family will come together to support Kate at home.

This includes mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as brothers and sisters Pippa Matthews and James Middleton.

Kate went to the hospital because she had very bad morning sickness when she was pregnant.

Kate was last seen in public a little over three weeks ago during Christmas Day. She was celebrating at Sandringham.

She was seen with William and their three kids as they greeted people at the usual church service.

Kate celebrated her 42nd birthday on January 9 and shared a picture of herself from behind the scenes of King Charles’s coronation.

