PRINCIPAL OF ILLEGAL NURSING SCHOOL ARRESTED

December 10, 2022 – Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Muleya Pelekelo aged 27 for one count of Training of Nurses and Midwives without Authority contrary to Section 33 of Nurses and Midwives Act number 10 of 2019 of the Laws of Zambia and six counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses contrary to Section 309 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect is believed to have enrolled the ‘students’ online between June 1, 2022 and November 25, 2022 at a college called Prister College of Health Sciences and Technology located in Emmasdale area.

He is alleged to have fraudulently obtained money amounting to K33,660 from the six ‘students’ aged between 19 and 26.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect enrolled unsuspecting ‘students’ who paid but could not access lectures as the institution was not registered with General Nursing Council.

The suspect is also alleged to have advised the victims to rent accommodation (boarding house) in the area where the college is located.

The victims reported the matter to Police upon not receiving lessons as promised by the suspect.

Police have recovered money amounting to K7,000 from the suspect.

He is detained in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer