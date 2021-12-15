PRISCA TELLS ECZ TO ALLOW KAMWALA PRISONERS TO VOTE IN KABWATA PARLIAMENTARY SEAT

14th December 21

By: APHIUS KAPUTULA

The Prisons Care and Counselling Association-PRISCA has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to allow prisoners from Kamwala remand prison in Lusaka to take part in voting on January 20th 2022, Kabwata by-elections.

PRISCA executive director Godfrey Malembeka says the first prison vote on August 12, 2021, general election could have been met with shortcomings, however, the Kabwata by-elections can be used as an opportunity to perfect the voting of prisoners.

Speaking in an interview with Muvi Tv news, Tuesday, Dr. Malembeka says the voting of prisoners turned out well in the last general elections but issues of campaigning and accessibility to the prisons remains one of the concerns.

He says the Kabwata by-elections can be used as mechanism to address such challenges as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

End