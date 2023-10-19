Prisoned opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Senegal resumes hunger strike

The leader of the opposition in Senegal, Ousmane Sonko, says he has started a hunger strike again.

He was arrested a few months ago because he was involved with a group of terrorists and he tried to harm the country’s safety.

He claims that President Macky Sall started the charges to stop him from running in the upcoming presidential elections.

In July, Mr Sall finally made a decision about his future in politics. He announced that he will not try to become president for a third time in 2024.

Sonko said he took action again to show his support for other activists who were arrested unfairly for speaking their political beliefs.

Since 2021, there have been lots of demonstrations in Senegal to show support for Sonko, and as a result, many people have lost their lives.