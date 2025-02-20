Burkina Faso Implements Prison Reform



“From today our prisoners will be working in our Agricultural sector while their sentences are reduced, our laws must represent African values” – Ibrahim Traoré 🇧🇫





According to the new criminal law in Burkina Faso, prisoners and those awaiting sentences can work in agriculture, with a month of work equivalent to a three-month reduction in sentence. 🌾👮





A month of work equals 3 months off their sentence!



This innovative approach prioritizes rehabilitation, agricultural development, and restorative justice.





Traore adds that most African nations are still using the colonial punitive punishment and rehabilitation methods that African slave’s were being subjected by the colonial masters.





