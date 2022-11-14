PRIVATE FIRM AUDITING ZAMBIA’S DEFENSE WINGS MUST STOP, DEMANDS JACKSON SILAVWE

November 14, 2022

A few days ago President Hakainde Hichilema signed statutory instrument Number 70 of 2022, allowing our defense personal serving on sanctioned international peace operations to get allowances at 100%. As GPZ, we welcomed this intervention and applauded the Commander in Chief, the Republican President.

However, we have read media reports that our Country’s Defense Forces are being audited by a PRIVATE BUSINESS AUDIT FIRM contracted by the New Dawn Government. We find the audit by a private audit firm on our military apparatus as REPUGNANT, IRREGULAR and RECKLESS.

To subject our DIGNIFIED military institutions to an audit by a private business firm is UTTER DISRESPECT and a violation of the military’s SANCTITY. The private audit must be stopped forthwith in the interest of National security. The Auditor General of Zambia has got enough capacity to audit our Defense wings.

Thus, we urgently call on the Minister of Defense, Hon Ambrose and the Auditor Generals office to issue a statement stating the Governments official position to the National on the auditing of our military apparatus by a private business audit firm.

Silavwe Jackson

President

Golden Party Zambia