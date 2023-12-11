PRIVATE SECTOR DIALOGUE MEETING CRITICISED FOR HAVING NO ZAMBIAN-OWNED COMPANIES AND ENTERPRISES

The 2nd Public Private Dialogue Forum is holding a two-day Private Sector Day at Ciela Resort.

The meeting has been criticised for leaving out Zambian businesses and Zambian-owned in preference for foreign and multi-national companies.

The Public Private Dialogue Forum – PPDF was developed with the goal of promoting economic growth and development through public – private partnerships in Zambia.

Its aim is to expand the market for the private sector through economic development whilst tapping into Zambia’s investment potential.

The meeting that is being opened by President Hakainde Hichilema has attracted companies and organisations such; CIELA, USAID, PEPFAR, MICMAR, CFAO, ZANACO, DRAKE GORHAM, ASTRO HOLDINGS, and Copperbelt Energy.