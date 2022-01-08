By Noel Iyombwa

I DECIDED to leave the Patriotic Front because the ideology of the party died with Michael Sata, says Socialist Party candidate for the Kabwata Constituency by-election Trevor Ng’andu.

In an interview, Ng’andu, popularly known as Uncle T, said when the PF was formed it was pro-poor but after Sata’s death some party members abandoned the ideology such that they started flashing out money in public.

“There are a number of things that used to happen in the PF that I couldn’t agree with. When the PF was formed its ideology was for the poor. But after Mr Sata’s death all this died such that some people would be flashing out money in public, showing off to the people – Zambians. That is the reason why I decided to leave the party,” he said.

Ng’andu said corruption was another reason he decided to leave the party, adding that it was alarming.

He said before joining the PF, he used to admire the Socialist Party’s ideologies of embracing everyone whether poor or rich.

“My politicking has always been helping the vulnerable and the less privileged in society, and the Socialist Party embraces that,” he said.

Ng’andu said it was time Kabwata residents voted for a party that had the heart for the people.

Six other candidates are vying the Kabwata seat left vacant after the death of incumbent Levy Mkandawire of the UPND.

These are Francis Libanda (UPP), Henry Muleya (PeP), Chilufya Tayali (EEP), Andrew Tayengwa (UPND), Clement Tembo (PF) and Sydney Zyambo of PAC.