Probe Jay Jay named abductors – Sikota

Probe Jay Jay named abductors – Saki

STATE Counsel Sakwiba Sikota has told the Zambia Police to extend their investigations into the disappearance and eventual discovery of Emmanuel Jay Banda to the high-ranking government officials and Trevor Mwiinde whom the Petauke Member of Parliament named as his abductors.

And sources from within the police have disclosed that Jay Jay Banda clearly named his abductors except that at the point he was asked if he knew his assailants, a number of police officers who were part of the interogations including one who was taking notes were told to leave the room of interrogation.

Mr Sikota SC, has maintained that Jay Jay Banda had openly named his abductors who are known high-ranking government officials and that today (Monday), he would be at Police Force Headquarters to re-notify the police about the names