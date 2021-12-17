By OLIVER SAMBOKO

INVESTIGATIVE wings must probe the alleged interference by Energy Minister Peter Kapala in the tender process for supply of petrol and diesel, says Chikondi Foundation president Bishop John Mambo.

Bishop Mambo said this is the only way the issue will be put to rest, and will allow the minister to exonerate himself from the allegations.

Mr Kapala is accused of pushing for the award of the petroleum tender to Harvest Group, allegedly owned by Lusaka businessman Jonathan Kondowe, a UPND sympathiser who came to the limelight after he bought a jacket worn by President Hakainde Hichilema during his 127 days treason detention in 2017.

The jacket cost him K2.5 million, making it one of the most expensive jackets in the world.

Bishop Mambo said those who have accepted to serve in the new dawn administration should forget about participating in government tenders, whether direct or indirect, to keep their dignity intact.

He said under the new dispensation, the country should move away from the old way of doing things, where those in government were the ones joistling for tenders.

Bishop Mambo advised the new administration to do things differently by emulating the manner first President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda presided over the affairs of the nation and never allowed his ministers or children to bid for government tenders.

Bishop Mambo said no one is an angel including the individuals who have been appointed to ministerial positions and are bound to err.

He said that the tendency by those in influential government positions to share tenders, is the thing that has destroyed the African National Congress in South Africa, a party which has been in power since post-apartheid era.

Bishop Mambo said the country’s economy is breeding from years of mismanagement and therefore those that are privileged to be in high positions should ensure that only correct things are done.