Probe Viet-Zam land scandal – Jean Kapata

JEAN Kapata, the former Lands Minister has called for the investigation of the Viet-Zam, a Vietnamese investor who last week sent.

Government agog with a US$72 billion purported investment in exchange for six million hectares of land in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces for rice growing.

Zambia’s GDP is about US$32 billion.

Ms Kapata said it was unheard of that such huge tracts of land could be given away to a foreigner on a 99-year lease.

“Six million hectares of land? It is unheard of. It is not supposed to be like that no matter how much money is involved,” she said in an interview.