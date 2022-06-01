Prof. Saasa denies “conflict of interest” in hiss FQM pay out

…says government not paying him anything as Hichilema´s advisor

Prof. Oliver Saasa has justified getting paid by a foreign mining interest First Quantum Minerals via his consultancy firm Premier Consult because he is not getting paid for the Advisory role President Hichilema gave him last December.

Saasa was responding to a growing debate that raised “conflict of interest” regarding a “glowing evaluation” he authored on FQMs $1.3billion investment pledge in Zambia.



The embattled Prof. also said he would have not minded getting a job even if he was on government payroll saying the action would not be tantamount to conflict of interest.



“Even if I was on the payroll of Government, I cannot see how my registered private firm should not consult for other private firms,” Saasa said.



The loudest condemnation has come from the international anti-graft organisation Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) that has since sought “clarity” from State House regarding Saasa´s job as a Presidential advisor chairing the Economic Advisory Committee last December.

In justifying his cash out at FQM, Saasa said he is not the only one getting paid while doing a government job, “there are many officials, including ministers in our Government (and in previous Governments) that legitimately own stakes in companies or even own firms that conduct business with other private companies (not to mention those that have had deals with some government agencies).”



On Hot FM morning programme, Saasa got wholesale condemnation from callers that questioned whether he would give “independent” advice to Mr Hichilema on FQM while getting paid by the same mine.



The adage appropriately attributed to Prof Saasa by callers was “He who pays the Piper calls the Tune.”

State House is yet to respond to TIZ call for clarity on the matter, including whether Saasa is getting paid for his advisory role or not as the nation joins the debate.

Source: Hot FM