Professor Clive Chirwa: Zambia’s Rasputin?



By Farai Ruvanyati



Professor Clive Chirwa can be likened to Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin, the 18th-century Russian mystic who wielded immense influence over the court of Nicholas II, the last Tsar of Russia. Rasputin gained power through the perception that he could heal, yet his true motives were wealth, power, and control.



Similarly, Professor Clive “Rasputin” Chirwa has repeatedly positioned himself as a savior of Zambia’s economy, persuading various administrations that he holds the magic formula to transform the country’s fortunes at breakneck speed.



In 2013, after persistent lobbying, Chirwa was appointed Managing Director of the struggling Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL). He boldly promised to rehabilitate the railway company into a thriving entity within two years.



Yet, his tenure quickly turned into a scandal. Chirwa secured for himself a luxurious residence at Fallsway Apartments, costing the near-bankrupt ZRL a staggering K44,000 per month in rent. Astonishingly, he claimed that by living there, he had “lowered his standards to zero.” Not satisfied, he wrote to then ZRL Board Chairman Mark Chona, demanding to be housed at the five-star Intercontinental Hotel for K275,000 per month.



Chirwa also created a company, Clavel Limited, which was subsequently hired—at his directive—to train ZRL staff. However, he failed to disclose a blatant conflict of interest: he wholly owned Clavel Limited.



Beyond his questionable business dealings, Chirwa’s academic credentials are also suspect. In serious academia, faculty members are ranked based on parameters such as the number of peer-reviewed journal articles, citation counts, and the H-index. By these standards, Dr. Chirwa’s scholarly impact is unimpressive.



Those close to him reveal that he often mistakes his plagiarized newspaper articles for legitimate scientific output. Further raising eyebrows is his lack of a fixed academic affiliation. He lists multiple universities, including the obscure Colwyn University in Wales and Bolton University, as his professional base—yet a simple inquiry at these institutions would reveal that he is not affiliated with them.



Clive “Rasputin” Chirwa is a charlatan, a self-entitled opportunist who has occasionally succeeded in deceiving some—but as the saying goes, he can fool some people sometimes, but cannot fool all the people all the time.

SOURCE: Zambian Eagle