Professor Oliver Saasa is a Fraudster

By Ngobola Cengelo Muyembe

Reading through Dr Oliver Saasa’s report called ‘’Evaluation of Economic Impact of Planned First Quantum Minerals Investments in Zambia’’ and the recommendations he is putting forward, left me wondering why this person can even be called an economic expert.

I have always said that we have some very bad Zambians who aid and assist financial crooks from Europe and America and I am now convinced that Dr Oliver Saasa, is one of those very very bad Zambians hiding behind some academic document to spread falsehood and justify looting.

Let me start with point number 3 from his own executive summary. I won’t bother so much with everything in points 1 and 2 of the so-called ‘’Main Findings’’ because they are so intellectually senseless it is even embarrassing to quote them in public in full.

I say so because there has never been a mining audit done for anyone to countercheck those bogus figures this professor is using in his report. What is even more shocking is that Glencore a buddy of FQM just pled guilty to paying bribes to avoid the same mine audits that are supposed to give us a true picture of what is happening in these mines.

Yet this professor goes further to write in his recommendations on point number 6. That ‘’FQM’s environmental footprint requires to be made more known and appreciated.” which is ok but further goes to say that ”This calls for enhanced effort towards more environment-friendly community-level interventions and partnerships. With the good record of FQM in environmental conservation, more effort should be directed at this level.’’

How did this professor know this without an operational audit of the mine by an independent mine expert that ought to show how much they are doing in terms of environmental protection? Congo has done it and they are able to get exact figures instead of these bogus ones from this professor.

On point number 2 of the so-called Main Findings, he says that

‘the mining and quarrying industry experienced an average annual growth of only 1.4 per cent from 2011 to 2021. Three episodes of declines were recorded in 2014, 2019 and 2021 mainly attributed to unfavourable copper production due to operational challenges arising from lack of recapitalisation largely because of an unattractive mining fiscal regime, low ore grades and depleting ore reserves. Despite these challenges, mining has shown resilience as it ranked as the largest contributor to GDP in 2021 and has been the fastest-growing sector in the last decade.’

What he failed to understand is that what he is terming resilience was basically financial crimes and even though the PF taxed these people more, the reason they never left is that they were still able to make a profit.

On 3 (a) of his own Main Findings, he says

(a) In the next three years, FQM plans to spend up to US$$1.5 billion in capital expenditure, which would be FQM’s largest capital investment globally. The S3 Expansion Project at Kansanshi Mine is expected to significantly contribute toward the Zambian Government’s target of achieving 3 million metric tons of production per annum by 2030. It also aims to extend Kansanshi mining life by over 20 years.

I have not seen any report that he quoted as the source of his projections or where he got the 20 years of mining life from. He is going gaga on $1.5billion which if they will even spend it at all will result in them claiming VAT over it. The same Oliver Saasa was the one that sabotage the proposal to have VAT removed since that became a money-spinner for financial crooks from these same mining houses.

To give you a frame of reference on how low this 1.5 Billion is, this year in the USA, the Philadelphia Board of Education approved a preliminary $3.9 billion 2023 budget, despite protests from several principals and their bargaining unit that it doesn’t invest enough in schools. This is the equivalent of our headmasters and their DEBs saying 4 Billion is not enough for their schools yet we have an entire professor praising a $1.5 Billion of unverified investment with bogus arithmetic from financial crooks at FQM.

His report comes when there is a foreign bribery case, for Glencore International A.G. and its subsidiaries that they bribed corrupt intermediaries and foreign officials in seven countries for over a decade. It also includes a price manipulation scheme, in that these mining houses undermined public confidence by creating the false appearance of supply and demand to manipulate copper prices.

What should be of concern to the people of Zambia is that one of these mining houses have been found guilty in their own countries of concealing bribe payments by entering into sham consulting agreements, paying inflated invoices, and using intermediary companies to make corrupt payments to foreign officials.

Dr Oliver Saasa’s report is a sham justification of looting by mining houses coming from a sham consultant and I seriously wonder whether this man has any interest in seeing that the government get their fair share of the mining proceeds. Either that or he does not know what he is talking about otherwise from what I have read in his report, this is a very bad Zambian

