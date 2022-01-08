PROFESSOR TAILOKA THREATENS TO RESIGN FROM ECZ IF 2021 GRADE 12 CANDIDATES ARE GIVEN FREE MARKS THIS YEAR.

Examinations Council of Zambia Chairperson Professor Tailoka yesterday threatened to QUIT if any free mark is awarded to 2021 Examinations council of Zambia Grade 12 Final Examinations. This follows concerns by teachers marking Grade 12 Exam Papers that some questions deserve free marks because there are no answers.



But Prof. Tailoka said that marks should be earned, not given for free! Teachers started marking Grade 12 papers on Sunday this week and will finish tomorrow Sunday 9th January 2022.

