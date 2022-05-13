PROGRESS MADE ON PROPOSED NAPSA REFORMS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba says government has made tremendous progress on the proposed National Pension Scheme Authority-NAPSA reforms.

Addressing a tripartite consultative labour council in Lusaka today, Ms. Tambatamba said a roadmap has so far been developed on review of the NAPSA act and discussions have reached an advanced stage of benchmarking lessons from within, the region and abroad.

She says this is so to ensure that the provisions incorporated are not only transformational but also meet the needs of contributors’ sustainability.

At the same event, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions –ZCTU- President Chishimba Nkole stressed on the need for people centered policy interventions to address challenges of high poverty levels, inequality and unemployment.

Mr. Nkole says this requires more investment towards social sectors to develop social protection floors and ensure sustainable and well-developed social protection systems.

PHOENIX NEWS