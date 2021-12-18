PROJECTED RISE IN CRIME RATE IN MINING AREAS DUE TO CONTINUED LACK OF MINING ACTIVITIES AT BLACK MOUNTAIN

By Michael Kaluba

Small Scale Miners on the Copperbelt have predicted a potential rise in crime rate in mining areas during the festive period as thousands of youths remain economically starved by the continued lack of mining activities at the black mountain.

Chapamo Mineral Resources, an umbrella company for small scale miners, argues that the prolonged suspension of small scale mining activities by government, coupled with the high cost of living has rendered Copperbelt youths desperate to make ends meet and the festive period presents a challenge.

Chapamo Director Kelvin Tembo says the youths who transitioned from the infamous Jerobo tag into business minded small scaled miners, need to become active again especially that the cooperatives that the new dawn government asked them to create are already in place.

And Mr. Tembo says the small scale miners are making unexplained losses currently due to the lack of mining operations while the copper price keep soaring on the international market.

The new dawn government suspended small scale mining activities after assuming power with Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe saying there was a lot of confusion in the subsector that need ironing out before resumption of mining activities.

PHOENIX NEWS