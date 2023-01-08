PROMISCUITY SHOOTS UP COUNTRYWIDE AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE – PS KAWANDAMI

By Brian Hantuba

A youth of Rusangu in Monze, Hinambwa Chimbwe, has warned parents against expecting young girls to source their own groceries and clothing, saying the trend is promoting prostitution.

He tells Byta FM News that the habit is common in rural communities where parents leave teenage girls to fend for themselves despite not being in employment.

Chimbwe warns that girls in these scenarios end up selling their bodies in exchange for money, all in an effort to acquire necessities such as sanitary towels.

He observes that this is one of the factors contributing to bad behavior among children.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Social Welfare, Angela Kawandami, says promiscuity in young girls and boys, among other vices, has become rampant in all provinces of the country.

And Monze resident, Carlos Kalonga, advises parents to consider using prayer and maintaining good communication with children as a means to foster good behavior in children.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN