PROMOTERS OF HATE SPEECH AND TRIBALISM TO FACE FULL WRATH OF THE LAW

29/5/24

We echo President Hakainde Hichilema’s words that going forward, anyone found wanting by engaging in activities that divide the country, will face the full wrath of the law.

More so, we reiterate our earlier statement that Zambia, which is founded and anchored on the motto ” ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION ONE PEOPLE ” should continue to be united, with all our people in their diversity living together in peace and harmony as brothers and sisters.

We therefore call for peaceful political engagement among all political stakeholders, devoid of inclination or affiliation to tribe and region.

It’s for these reasons we condemn in the strongest terms, all those who have been issuing reckless and inflammatory statements that promote hate speech, tribalism and regionalism to henceforth desist from doing so, as this holds the potential to divide and set the country on fire.

In view of the foregoing, we urge the people of Western Province in particular, to rally behind the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema as he steers our great nation to greater prosperity.

Issued by:

Max Kasabi

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman.