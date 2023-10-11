pronouncement by President Hakainde Hichilema for quarterly fuel price reviews is welcome- Jackson Silavwe

The pronouncement by President Hakainde Hichilema for quarterly fuel price reviews is welcome.

I have constantly stated that the monthly price reviews are hurting the local economy especially the small and medium businesses owned by our people, the Zambians.

As stated in our press statement of 22nd September, 2023, monthly fuel price reviews have contributed greatly to the escalating high cost of living and the unstable foreign exchange regime.

Looking at the economic model of the new dawn administration, we still maintain that a 2 times price review per annum will be more appropriate. Nonetheless, a quarterly fuel price review is a good starting point.

Jackson Silavwe

President

GPZ